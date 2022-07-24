Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STX. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $76.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.05. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 331.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

