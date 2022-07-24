Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,362 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,968,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,694 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $750,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,435,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $34.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.10. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.