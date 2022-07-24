Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $4.16 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,205 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,881,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,729 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Xcel Energy by 19,643.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,579,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,859 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,036,000 after purchasing an additional 940,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 1,929.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 956,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,787,000 after purchasing an additional 909,817 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.62. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.22%.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.