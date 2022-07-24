Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $4.50 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after buying an additional 870,582 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $234.56 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

