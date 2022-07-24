Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $4.79 Million Holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 492.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 631,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 525,054 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,865,000 after buying an additional 391,216 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 11.6% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,971,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,730,000 after buying an additional 309,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 450,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 710,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,516,000 after buying an additional 208,637 shares in the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 2.89. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

DCP Midstream Cuts Dividend

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 90.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCP. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

DCP Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Further Reading

