Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $4.91 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 29.2% in the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 211,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 37,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.1% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 14.4% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.7 %

FISV stock opened at $99.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.38. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The company has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.