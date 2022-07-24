Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $1,585,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 192,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after purchasing an additional 127,050 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $1,074,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Newmont by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 33,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Newmont by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.97.

Newmont stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $50.83 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

