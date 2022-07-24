Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APH. Cowen decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $69.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

