Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Capital World Investors lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,885,000 after buying an additional 1,155,803 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,540,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,601,000 after buying an additional 248,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $225.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.17 and its 200 day moving average is $236.91. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

