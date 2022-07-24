Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 108 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price target on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.63.

IQVIA stock opened at $221.74 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.67 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

