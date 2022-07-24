Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,923 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $209.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.70 and a 200 day moving average of $238.03. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.56. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 34.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,595,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

