Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 223 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. American National Bank boosted its stake in Moody’s by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.50.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MCO opened at $295.46 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $251.01 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.43. The stock has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.