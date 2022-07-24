Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 360 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $451.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $464.27 and its 200 day moving average is $440.37. The stock has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Argus increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $452.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

