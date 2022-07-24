Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,799 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in FedEx by 11,807.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after acquiring an additional 544,308 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in FedEx by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after acquiring an additional 298,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $74,326,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.57.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX opened at $227.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $298.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

