Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,800 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WES. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,407,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,959 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,185,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,406,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,601,000 after purchasing an additional 980,260 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $20,521,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,147,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,547,000 after purchasing an additional 330,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert W. Bourne bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $787,760. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WES opened at $26.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $758.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.95 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 34.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.32%.

WES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

