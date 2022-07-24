Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 485 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $663.47.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $485.70 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.75 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $472.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.63.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

