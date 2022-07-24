Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $202.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.03. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, Director Andrea B. Smith acquired 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrea B. Smith acquired 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.81.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

