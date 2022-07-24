Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Down 3.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) shares fell 3.4% during trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock to $41.00. The company traded as low as $38.36 and last traded at $39.04. 329,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,280,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.

SHOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shopify to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 978.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,680.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Trading Down 7.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 298.80 and a beta of 1.84.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

