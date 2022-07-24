Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for AJ Bell (LON:AJB)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

AJB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 320 ($3.83) to GBX 280 ($3.35) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($4.78) to GBX 300 ($3.59) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 405 ($4.84) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 369 ($4.41).

AJ Bell Stock Up 0.1 %

LON:AJB opened at GBX 300.40 ($3.59) on Thursday. AJ Bell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 242.80 ($2.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 447.40 ($5.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,337.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 7.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 275.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 296.21.

AJ Bell Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a GBX 2.78 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.33%.

In other AJ Bell news, insider Evelyn Bourke purchased 52,297 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £150,092.39 ($179,429.04). In other news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 22,268 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.12), for a total transaction of £58,119.48 ($69,479.35). Also, insider Evelyn Bourke bought 52,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £150,092.39 ($179,429.04). Insiders purchased 52,407 shares of company stock worth $15,039,062 in the last three months.

AJ Bell Company Profile

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

