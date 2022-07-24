Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.35) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 240 ($2.87) to GBX 195 ($2.33) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 875 ($10.46) to GBX 735 ($8.79) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 255 ($3.05) to GBX 210 ($2.51) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 513.13 ($6.13).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

Shares of LON:JD opened at GBX 141.90 ($1.70) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,027.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 120.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 147.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98.94 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235.70 ($2.82).

JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.

(Get Rating)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.