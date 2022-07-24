Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 124,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,602,000 after acquiring an additional 284,401 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,223,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $97.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.27. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $89.68 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

