Simplex Trading LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Simplex Trading LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131,190 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14,400.0% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $18,524,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 16,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

