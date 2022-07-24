SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

SJW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SJW Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 24,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group stock opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $73.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.03 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.24%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

