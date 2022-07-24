Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,700 ($20.32) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SN. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.73) to GBX 1,630 ($19.49) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($21.52) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,442 ($17.24) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,643 ($19.64).

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,190.50 ($14.23) on Thursday. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of GBX 1,108 ($13.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,565 ($18.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of £10.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,381.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,204.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,234.67.

In other news, insider Deepak Nath sold 70,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($15.23), for a total transaction of £896,615.72 ($1,071,865.77).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

