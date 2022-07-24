Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.57.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Sonoco Products stock opened at $61.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $67.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average is $58.69.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 45.79%.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In related news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,618,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 726.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,021,000 after buying an additional 638,057 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,757,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,210,000 after buying an additional 557,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth approximately $34,642,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

See Also

