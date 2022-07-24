Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Southside Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $37.63 on Friday. Southside Bancshares has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.14.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 13.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 14.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southside Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.