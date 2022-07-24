SPC Financial Inc. Sells 210 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SPC Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 1.2 %

Visa stock opened at $213.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $406.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.71.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.