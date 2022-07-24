SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIA. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 9,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 125,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,671,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 28,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 30.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

DIA stock opened at $319.06 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $296.39 and a one year high of $369.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $315.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.65.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

