Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Receives $31.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.18.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SQSP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Squarespace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Price Performance

Shares of SQSP opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $59.37.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $207.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Squarespace will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

