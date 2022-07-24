State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 6,021 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $19,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,028,900 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average of $66.47.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -84.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

