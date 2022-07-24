State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 1,705 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.20% of Life Storage worth $23,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,358,000 after acquiring an additional 785,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,368,000 after acquiring an additional 400,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,684,000 after acquiring an additional 225,196 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,253,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,230,000 after acquiring an additional 118,610 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,040,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on LSI shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Life Storage Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LSI opened at $117.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.01. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.69%.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Articles

