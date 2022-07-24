State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 1,839 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $19,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $122.26 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.38 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 144.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

