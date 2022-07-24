State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 390,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,624 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $25,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 897.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI opened at $50.78 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

