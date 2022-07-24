State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $17.97 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $17,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 38.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,345.50.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total value of $12,317,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,991,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,224.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,082.78 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,200.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,324.79.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

