State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $19.63 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,981 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Datadog were worth $19,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Datadog by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,735,000 after buying an additional 1,868,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after buying an additional 410,717 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Datadog by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,667,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,166,000 after buying an additional 459,778 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Datadog by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,593,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,112,000 after buying an additional 171,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $360,540,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog Stock Performance

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,640,291.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,827,633.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $683,831.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,519.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,640,291.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 440,523 shares in the company, valued at $43,827,633.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,882 shares of company stock valued at $10,086,023. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $93.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,379,000.00 and a beta of 1.21. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.12 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.09 and a 200-day moving average of $124.33.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Recommended Stories

