State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $20,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $168.23 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $136.92 and a one year high of $187.02. The company has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.97.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

