State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Global Payments worth $23,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Global Payments by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Global Payments by 3.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,018,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,433,000 after acquiring an additional 31,217 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $118.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $195.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.28.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

