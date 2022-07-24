State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $26,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $348,527,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $229,834,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 653,351 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after acquiring an additional 556,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 648.3% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,247,000 after acquiring an additional 519,814 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,679 shares of company stock worth $15,154,848. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRWD opened at $183.53 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.52.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.90.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

