State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 696,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Williams Companies worth $23,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 100,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 31,445 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

