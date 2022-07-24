State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 13,853 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 13,853 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of eBay worth $21,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 84.6% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 66.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $46.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average is $52.17. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.16%.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.