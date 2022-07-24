State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,276 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of ONEOK worth $18,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day moving average of $63.58. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.