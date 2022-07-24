State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $74.00 at Citigroup

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.12.

NYSE:STT opened at $68.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.44. State Street has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,730,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,415,908,000 after purchasing an additional 83,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of State Street by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,636,022,000 after purchasing an additional 85,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of State Street by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,847,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,119,244,000 after purchasing an additional 222,718 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,101 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

