State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $74.00 at Citigroup

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.12.
State Street Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:STT opened at $68.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.44. State Street has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on State Street (STT)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.