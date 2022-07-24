Stephens Trims Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Target Price to $32.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.55. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,231,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,745,876 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,026 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,749,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,998,000 after acquiring an additional 219,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,291,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,037,000 after acquiring an additional 807,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.