Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 233 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ABC opened at $142.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $113.68 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.85.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,207,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,207,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,038,584. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ABC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.73.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.