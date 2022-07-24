Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 853 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH opened at $107.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.78 and a 200 day moving average of $118.77. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $165.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.88, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

