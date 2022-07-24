Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,534 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $37.38 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19.

