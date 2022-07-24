Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,566,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,981,000 after purchasing an additional 283,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,944,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,097,000 after acquiring an additional 54,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,648,000 after acquiring an additional 36,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,372,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,990,000 after purchasing an additional 58,251 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,294,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,577,000 after purchasing an additional 43,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $156.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.92. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.40 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.63 and a 200-day moving average of $148.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading

