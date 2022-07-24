Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 552.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 47,768 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $638,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 137,944 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,362,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,348,000 after purchasing an additional 155,738 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

VICI stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.