Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 11,642 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,642 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.55.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHW opened at $259.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

