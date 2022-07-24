Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,721 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $312,407,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $200,670,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,946,000 after purchasing an additional 779,607 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $195,153,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $150,141,000.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $213.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.89. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.71. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.04 and a 52-week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.83.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

